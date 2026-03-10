Assam Govt Hikes Tea Garden Workers’ Wages by Rs 30

Guwahati: The Assam government has approved a Rs 30 increase in the daily wages of tea garden workers, offering interim relief to lakhs of labourers employed in the state’s tea industry.
The hike will come into effect from April 1, 2026, following approval by the state cabinet and the Minimum Wages Advisory Board.
With the new revision, tea workers in the Brahmaputra Valley will receive Rs 280 per day, up from Rs 250, while workers in the Barak Valley will earn Rs 258 per day.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the wage increase is an interim measure, and discussions with labour unions and tea garden management will continue to determine a final wage structure in the coming months.
Assam has over 10 lakh tea garden workers employed in around 850 tea estates, making the wage revision a major socio-economic decision for the state’s largest plantation workforce.
The hike comes ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, with the issue of tea workers’ wages remaining a key political and economic concern in tea-growing districts.
Tea workers’ wages were last revised in October 2023 with an Rs 18 increase.