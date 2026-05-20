Assam Govt Introduces Rs 250 Per Day Penalty for Officials Over Delay in Pension Processing

The Assam government has introduced a stringent penalty system targeting officials responsible for undue delays in pension processing, aiming to ensure stricter adherence to timelines and enhance accountability across its administrative machinery.

According to a recent notification from the Administrative Reforms, Training, Pension and Public Grievances Department, penalties will now be imposed on Heads of Offices (HOOs) whenever pension cases are delayed in violation of the established standard operating procedures. These procedures, originally detailed in an Office Memorandum dated June 23, 2003, require that retiring employees be notified in advance and their pension documents processed well before retirement.

The notification outlines that delayed pension cases will be identified each month through the Kritagyata portal. The list of such cases will be circulated to the relevant HOOs, as well as to District Commissioners and senior-most secretaries of the concerned departments. For every day of delay, a financial penalty of Rs 250 will be levied, up to a maximum of Rs 5,000 per case. Recoveries will be deducted directly from the responsible officials’ salaries via the FinAssam portal and reflected in the next month’s salary bill.

Meanwhile, Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) are responsible for ensuring these recoveries are made and for reporting details to the relevant department. The order has come into immediate effect.

The 2003 memorandum also mandates that superannuation registers be maintained with details such as names, dates of birth, and retirement dates of employees. It underscores that delays due to administrative lapses could make the government liable to pay interest and require departments to fix responsibility and initiate disciplinary action against errant officials.

With this new penalty mechanism, the Assam government aims to strengthen departmental accountability and ensure retired employees receive their pensions promptly, marking a significant step towards administrative reform and efficient public service delivery.