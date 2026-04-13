8th Pay Commission salary hikes: What employees and pensioners can expect

New Delhi: As central government employees and pensioners await the rollout of the 8th Pay Commission, expectations around salary and pension hikes are steadily building across the country. Key aspects such as the fitment factor, implementation timeline, likely pay revisions, and arrears continue to remain at the centre of discussions amid ongoing uncertainty.

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to recommend revisions in salaries, pensions, and allowances for central government employees and retirees. These changes will also factor in adjustments to dearness allowance in line with prevailing inflation trends. Typically constituted once every decade, a pay commission reviews and recommends changes to the compensation structure of government employees, taking into account inflation, broader economic conditions, income disparities, and fiscal sustainability. It also evaluates bonuses, perks, and other benefits offered across the public sector. The Terms of Reference (ToR), approved by the Cabinet last year, lay down the framework guiding the commission’s work. These include a comprehensive review of the basic pay structure, pension systems, and allowances. The ToR also mandate the commission to assess the country’s economic conditions, ensure adequate fiscal space for developmental and welfare expenditure, and examine the burden of unfunded pension liabilities.

Additionally, it will evaluate the likely impact of its recommendations on state finances, as well as compare existing compensation structures with those in Central Public Sector Undertakings and the private sector.

A key element in determining revised pay is the fitment factor, a multiplier used to calculate new salaries and pensions. This factor is decided based on parameters such as inflation, employee requirements, and the government’s financial capacity. (IANS)

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