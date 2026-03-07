Assam govt invested Rs 433 crore to upgrade infrastructure of mandirs and 22,923 namghars: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the state government has invested Rs 433 crore to upgrade the infrastructure of mandirs and 22,923 namghars across Assam.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma described the initiative as an effort to preserve the state’s spiritual and cultural heritage. He said that in Assam, mandirs and namghars are not just places of worship but are deeply connected to the social and cultural life of the people.
“For us in Assam, Mandirs and Namghars are places of worship; they are the heart of our communities and the soul of our traditions,” Sarma added.
He further stated that by renewing and strengthening these sacred spaces, the government is honouring the values passed down through generations while ensuring that the state’s faith, culture and way of life remain strong for the future.
The initiative aims to improve infrastructure and facilities in religious institutions, which often serve as community centres and play a key role in preserving Assam’s traditional and cultural practices.
Assam is dotted with countless temples that reflect the state’s deep-rooted spiritual traditions. While it is often celebrated for its lush biodiversity and globally known tea gardens, Assam also carries a rich historical and cultural legacy. Many parts of the state are associated with age-old legends and stories that have been passed down through generations.
Temples, stone carvings and religious shrines can be found across the region, each carrying its own history and significance. These places are not just centres of worship but also form an important part of the social and cultural life of the people. Festivals, rituals and traditional practices continue to be observed with great enthusiasm, keeping Assam’s heritage alive.