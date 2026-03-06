‘Biggest satisfaction is seeing citizens smile’: Meghalaya CM on eight years of MDA rule

Tura: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday said the greatest achievement of his government over the past eight years is not infrastructure or buildings but the ability to improve the lives of citizens and bring a smile to their faces.
He was speaking at the “Our Magnificent Meghalaya | Vision 2032” programme held at the P. A. Sangma Sports Complex to commemorate eight years of the MDA Government.
The event was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Thomas A. Sangma, Minister for Tourism and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Timothy D. Shira, and Minister for Public Health Engineering, Soil & Water Conservation and Housing Marcuise N. Marak, along with other Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and dignitaries.
The Chief Minister reflected on the government’s eight-year journey, acknowledging the challenges faced while expressing gratitude for the support of the people.
“Over the last eight years, our journey has been filled with challenges and difficulties. At times it has been painful and it has certainly not been easy. But through the blessings from above, the love of the people and the support of our citizens, we have been able to overcome most of these challenges,” he added.
Sangma said that on the occasion of Meghalaya Day this year, he received a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating the state on its Statehood Day and acknowledging the economic transformation taking place in Meghalaya.
“If we pause and reflect on this, who would have imagined that a small state like Meghalaya would one day be competing with some of the most advanced states in the country? Yet today we stand among them in terms of economic growth,” he said.
He further described this as a significant step toward the state’s long-term development vision and noted that the Prime Minister had also commended Meghalaya for maintaining fiscal discipline while pursuing economic growth.
“While economic growth is essential, it must also be sustainable and balanced, with careful management of our resources,” he added.
Reflecting on the achievements of the past eight years, the Chief Minister said that while infrastructure development was important, the true measure of progress lies in improving people’s lives.
“People often ask me what the greatest achievement of the last eight years is—whether it is the new Secretariat coming up in Shillong, the Additional Secretariat being constructed in Tura, the many roads built, or the schools constructed. While all these are important, the greatest satisfaction I get is being able to bring a smile to the face of a citizen,” the chief minister avowed.
He emphasised that governance must ultimately be about the difference it makes in the daily lives of people.
“It is not just about buildings or infrastructure. It is about the difference we can make in a person’s life, and that is what drives this Government,” he said.
The Chief Minister also spoke about the shared sense of purpose among those working in the government.
“Whether they are government officials, MLAs or Ministers, people are not working simply because they have to. They are working because they know their work is making a difference in someone’s life. What makes this Government different is the determination not to give up and the belief that every effort we make can change someone’s life somewhere in our State,” he added.
Sangma said that the eighth anniversary of the government should be seen as a celebration of service to the people.
While acknowledging that challenges remain, he noted that development is a continuous process and that the government remains committed to addressing gaps in service delivery.
He also called for unity among communities and urged people to resolve differences through dialogue.
“Hatred between tribes or communities can never be the solution. Unity has always been our strength, and we must continue to work together in a spirit of unity to take our State forward,” he said.
Before concluding, the Chief Minister spoke about what he described as three forms of development.
“The first is development that you can hear—when announcements are made about policies or projects. The second is development that you can see—when roads, schools, hospitals and buildings are constructed. But the most important is development that you can feel—when a life is saved in a hospital, when a child receives education in a school, or when a farmer’s livelihood improves because of government support. That is the development we must strive for—development that people can truly feel in their lives. When that happens, the smile on a person’s face becomes the greatest achievement,” the Chief Minister said.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong described the programme as an important milestone for the state and recalled that the MDA Government began its journey on March 6, 2018 under the leadership of Conrad K. Sangma.
“When we formed the government, the journey ahead was not easy. There were many challenges and ups and downs. But with the blessings and guidance of Almighty God, we have now reached eight years of this journey,” he said.
Tynsong also highlighted that financial assistance worth around Rs 220 crore was distributed to beneficiaries during the programme.
“The total distribution of cheques for today alone amounts to around Rs 220 crore. This money goes directly to the beneficiaries. I believe this is no small matter. In a single day, the Government is distributing around Rs 220 crore for the welfare of the people,” he added.
Speaker Thomas A. Sangma congratulated the Chief Minister on becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister in the history of the state and expressed gratitude to the people for their continued trust in the government.
He also expressed hope that both the government and the opposition would work together to ensure that the Vision 2032 goal becomes a reality across Meghalaya.