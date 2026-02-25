Assam Govt Removing Barriers to Education, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday highlighted the state government’s push to strengthen school education, saying multiple welfare measures are being implemented to remove barriers faced by students.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma said the government is focusing on making education more accessible and inclusive so that children across the state can “dream bigger” and build a secure future.
He also stressed that Assam’s long-term progress depends on what happens inside its classrooms.
"When children learn, our future becomes secure! From free textbooks and uniforms to scholarships and scooters, we are removing barriers so every child in Assam can pursue their education and dream bigger. Because the future of Assam begins in its classrooms," he wrote on X.
According to the Chief Minister, the state is providing free textbooks to more than 57 lakh students and free uniforms to over 43.3 lakh students.
"Over 10 lakh Class IX students have received bicycles to support their commute to school," he said.
He further informed that the government is also waiving fees for more than four lakh students every year, while scholarship schemes and distribution of scooters are aimed at encouraging academic continuity, particularly among older students.
Sarma said the combined initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to expanding educational access and reducing dropout rates across Assam.
The Assam government has maintained a steady focus on upgrading school infrastructure, enhancing learning standards and widening access to education, particularly for students from economically weaker sections.
These education-driven measures have helped boost enrolment, attendance and student retention in government schools, underscoring the state’s broader push to nurture a skilled and confident future generation.