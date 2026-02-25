NFR Announces Additional Stoppages for 19 Trains Across Assam to Boost Connectivity

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced additional stoppages for 19 trains at selected stations across different parts of Assam, aiming to enhance passenger convenience and strengthen regional rail connectivity. The new stoppages are being implemented in a phased manner from February 20 to 28, 2026.
According to NFR, the move is expected to improve accessibility at important intermediate stations and benefit daily commuters as well as long-distance travellers.
With effect from February 20, Train No. 15615/15616 Guwahati–Silchar–Guwahati Express has been provided an additional stoppage at Salchapra. From February 21, Train No. 15669/15670 Guwahati–Dibrugarh–Guwahati Express will stop at Kampur, while Train No. 15611/15612 Rangiya–Silchar–Rangiya Express has been given a stoppage at Jagiroad.
Effective February 22, Train No. 15603/15604 Guwahati–Ledo–Guwahati Express will halt at Kampur and Train No. 13125 Kolkata–Sairang Express will stop at Katakhal.
From February 23, Train No. 13176 Silchar–Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express has been provided a stoppage at Lanka, while Train No. 15417/15418 Alipurduar–Silghat Town–Alipurduar Rajyarani Express will stop at Amoni. Additionally, Train No. 13126 Kolkata–Sairang Express will halt at Katakhal and Train No. 15609/15610 Guwahati–Sairang–Guwahati Express at Katlicherra. Train No. 15663/15664 Agartala–Silchar–Agartala Express will also stop at Suprakandi Halt.
A significant number of additional stoppages came into effect from February 24. Train No. 15665/15666 Mariani–Guwahati–Mariani BG Express will now stop at Barpathar. The train was formally flagged off at Barpathar station by Member of Parliament Kamakhya Prasad Tasa in the presence of railway officials and local residents, marking the commencement of the enhanced service.
Train No. 15625 Deoghar–Agartala Express has been provided a stoppage at Hojai, while Train No. 13175 Sealdah–Silchar Kanchanjunga Express will stop at Lanka. Further, Train No. 13181/13182 Kolkata–Silghat Town–Kolkata Express has been given a stoppage at Senchoa.
From February 25 onwards, Train No. 15665/15666 Guwahati–Mariani–Guwahati Express, Train No. 15928 New Tinsukia–Rangiya Express and Train No. 15615/15616 Guwahati–Silchar–Guwahati Express will stop at Jamunamukh. The Guwahati–Silchar Express will also have additional stoppages at Chaparmukh and Kampur. Train No. 15611 Rangiya–Silchar Express and Train No. 15909 Dibrugarh–Lalgarh Avadh Assam Express will stop at Lanka.
Subsequently, from February 26, Train No. 15612 Silchar–Rangiya Express and Train No. 15910 Lalgarh–Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express will stop at Lanka, while Train No. 15927 Rangiya–New Tinsukia Express will halt at Jamunamukh. The Agartala–Deoghar Express has also been provided an additional stoppage at Hojai.
Railway officials stated that these additional stoppages are expected to significantly benefit commuters and residents by improving last-mile connectivity across the zone. NFR reiterated its commitment to enhancing passenger amenities and addressing the growing transportation needs of the region.