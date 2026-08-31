Assam Govt to Provide Subsidised Masoor Dal at Rs 70, Sugar at Rs 35 from September

Guwahati: The Assam government will continue the subsidised distribution of masoor dal and sugar to eligible National Food Security Act (NFSA) ration card holders throughout September.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries will be able to purchase 1 kg of masoor dal for Rs 70 and 1 kg of sugar for Rs 35, bringing the combined cost to Rs 105.

The subsidised commodities will be distributed through Fair Price Shops across the state along with the monthly ration. The initiative is aimed at ensuring access to essential food items at affordable prices, particularly for economically weaker households.

The decision was taken at the State Cabinet meeting held on Sunday. The government’s move comes amid a recent rise in sugar prices in several parts of the country. The subsidised distribution is expected to provide relief to eligible families facing higher retail prices.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced financial assistance under the Orunodoi scheme. Beneficiaries in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts will receive Rs2,000 this month, while beneficiaries in other districts will receive Rs 1,200.

The financial assistance will be credited directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts on 10th September