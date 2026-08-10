Assam Relaunches Subsidised Dal and Sugar Scheme at Rs 100 for Ration Card Holders

Guwahati: The Assam government has relaunched the distribution of subsidised masur dal and sugar to ration card holders across the state, offering the two essential food items together for just Rs 100.

Under the scheme, masur dal will be available at Rs70 per kg, while sugar will cost Rs 30 per kg. The initiative is expected to benefit more than 70 lakh families across Assam by providing essential food items at affordable prices every month.

Today, the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the resumption of the scheme stating that the distribution had restarted as promised to the people of Assam. He urged eligible beneficiaries to visit their nearest Fair Price Shop (FPS) to collect their allocated stock.

“As promised to the people of Assam, disbursement of subsidised dal and sugar to ration card holders resumes from today,” Sarma said in a social media post.

The Chief Minister added that more than 70 lakh kg of dal and sugar are currently available at Fair Price Shops across the state.

The government has also indicated that subsidised salt and mustard oil will be introduced under the scheme in the coming days, further expanding support for households across Assam.