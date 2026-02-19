Assam Govt to Recruit 50,000 in Education Dept in Next Term: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said his government would recruit more than 50,000 youths in the Education Department alone if returned to power for another term.
Speaking during the Budget Session 2026 of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Sarma said the state has introduced reforms to ensure transparency and speed in government recruitment and that these measures would continue.
“In the next term, our government will appoint more than 50,000 youths in the Education Department alone. The major changes brought in to ensure transparency and speed in government recruitment will continue with full commitment,” he said.
The Chief Minister also said that for the first time since Independence, Assam is in a position to pay salaries and pensions to its employees on time.
“This may appear as not such a significant achievement, but these were the basics we were grappling with,” he told the House, adding that the vision of “Atmanirbhar Assam” is now visible across sectors.
In a personal reflection, Sarma spoke about resilience in public life.
“Defeat is not the end, but the beginning of a new journey. In 1996, I lost my first election, but that defeat taught me that one must never stop trying,” he said.
He further added that 25 years later, his constituency has emerged as one of the most developed regions in the state, attributing the transformation to sustained effort and long-term planning.
Adding to his broader vision for economic growth, Sarma said the government is also intensifying efforts to attract foreign investment. He informed the House that 20 companies from Japan are scheduled to visit Jagiroad on February 28 to assess the potential for setting up industrial units in the area.
The proposed visit, he said, reflects Assam’s growing appeal among global investors and forms part of the state’s strategy to expand its manufacturing base and generate employment opportunities.