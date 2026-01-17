Assam to Make Debut at World Economic Forum in Davos, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to Represent State

Guwahati: In a major economic milestone, Assam is set to make its debut at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland—widely regarded as the world’s largest and most influential economic gathering.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state has been given the opportunity to represent India at the global summit, alongside a select few states.
Notably, Indian states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have participated in the forum.
“For the first time, the Government of India has given Assam the opportunity to participate in the World Economic Forum annual meeting at Davos. I will be leaving for Davos on January 19 for a four-day visit to participate alongside world leaders and economists and represent Assam on a global platform. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a huge opportunity to Assam,” Sarma said.
The summit, which begins on January 19, will provide Assam a global stage to showcase its emerging investment potential.
During the visit, the Chief Minister is likely to hold talks with global industry leaders, policymakers and corporate bigwigs, highlighting the state’s strengths and opportunity for foreign investments.
Sarma will is also participate in panel discussions and hold bilateral meetings, where he will present Assam’s development roadmap and long-term vision.
The World Economic Forum annual meeting brings together global leaders from government, business, civil society and academia to deliberate on key economic and geopolitical challenges, making it a crucial platform for Assam to build investor confidence and expand its international footprint.