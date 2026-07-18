Assam: Guwahati’s Anshulaa Baruah Heads to Miss Universe India

Guwahati: The Nineteen-year-old Anshulaa Baruah from Guwahati is set to represent Assam at the Miss Universe India pageant, where she will compete against 52 contestants from across the country in the national finale in New Delhi.

A resident of Narengi in Guwahati, Anshulaa secured her place in the prestigious beauty pageant through a wildcard entry, earning the opportunity to represent Assam on the national stage.

Ahead of her departure, Anshulaa received a warm farewell at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. Friends, well-wishers and supporters gathered to wish her success, presenting her with traditional gamosas and bouquets as a mark of encouragement and blessings from the people of Assam.

Expressing her gratitude, Anshulaa said representing Assam at Miss Universe India is both an honour and a responsibility. She added that participating in the competition has been a lifelong dream and pledged to give her best performance.

"I got the opportunity to represent Assam at Miss Universe India through a wildcard, and I am very happy. It is a big responsibility, and I will give my 100 per cent to win. It has been my childhood dream. I am grateful for the love and blessings of the people, and I hope to receive their continued support," she said.

The Miss Universe India finale is scheduled to begin in the national capital on Sunday, bringing together some of the country's most promising contestants. Anshulaa's participation marks a proud moment for Assam, as she carries the state's hopes and aspirations onto one of India's most prestigious beauty pageant platforms.