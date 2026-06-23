Thadoi Yumnam Secures Miss Universe Manipur 2026 Crown, Set for Miss Universe India 2026

Thadoi Yumnam was crowned Miss Universe Manipur 2026 at the grand finale held on June 21 at Chandrakriti Auditorium, Palace Compound, Imphal East District, earning the right to represent the state at the upcoming Miss Universe India 2026 pageant scheduled for July.

The prestigious state pageant brought together 20 finalists from across Manipur, with participants competing for the coveted crown in an event that celebrated women’s empowerment, confidence, leadership and social advocacy.

Zeneva Laikhuram was declared the 1st Runner-up, while Alish Maibam secured the position of 2nd Runner-up.

The grand finale was directed by renowned fashion designer and State Director Robert Naorem.

The event also partnered with the Manipur AIDS Control Society and For Better Kangleipak, focusing on community outreach initiatives and awareness programmes aimed at empowering women and encouraging meaningful social engagement.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the First Lady of the state graced the occasion in a private capacity. Several distinguished personalities attended the event, including Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma, who served as a finale judge.

Following her victory, an emotional Thadoi Yumnam spoke about her journey and perseverance. “I feel really ecstatic right now. I cannot believe that I really won. It’s a dream that I’ve been dreaming since last year. I’ve been trying since last year. I failed last year but still I never give up and my resilience has finally proven and that’s why I’m here again. I have so many people who is always there for me. My teacher, my parents, my friends. So it’s going to be a collective support. So I’m going to give my credit to all of them. Yeah, and represent Manipur beautifully,” she said, while speaking to the media.

The pageant also highlighted themes of self-acceptance and inner beauty, stressing that true beauty comes from within despite society’s frequent emphasis on physical appearance.

Participants advocated confidence, self-belief and overcoming internal fears and doubts.

With the state title now secured, Thadoi Yumnam will represent Manipur at the national Miss Universe India 2026 competition, carrying forward the message of resilience, unity and empowerment showcased throughout the event. (ANI)

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