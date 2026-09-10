Assam: Hailakandi Leads in Census 2027 House Listing with 93.36% Completion

Guwahtai: The Hailakandi district has secured the top position in Assam in the House Listing exercise for Census 2027, recording an impressive 93.36 per cent completion rate.

The district has six Census charges, three of which have already achieved 100 per cent completion. Katlichera Circle, Hailakandi Municipal Area and Lala Municipal Area have completed the house-to-house House Listing exercise. Hailakandi has also emerged as one of the first districts in the state to complete multiple charges.

Deputy Registrar General, Census, Assam, Bharati Chanda, reviewed the Census-related work in the district and praised the efforts of the entire team, particularly the enumerators and supervisors.

She credited the achievement to the leadership of Hailakandi District Commissioner Jay Vikas, ADC (Census) Minerva Devi and Census District In-charge BK Pareda, along with the dedicated efforts of Census workers.

Biswanath district currently ranks second with nearly 74 per cent completion. Among the Barak Valley districts, Sribhumi and Cachar have recorded around 36 per cent and 14 per cent completion, respectively. The Silchar Municipal Board area remains a concern, with only around 2 per cent completed.

ADC (Census) Minerva Devi expressed confidence that Hailakandi would achieve 100 per cent completion within the next two days.