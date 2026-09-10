Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Gorillaz to Perform in Guwahati on January 2027

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that legendary English virtual band Gorillaz will perform in Guwahati on 31st January , 2027, as part of their first-ever tour of India.

Taking to social media, Sarma said Guwahati is proud to be among the host cities for the landmark tour and expressed his anticipation of welcoming the band and fans from across the country to Assam.

The concert, part of Gorillaz’s “The Mountain Tour”, will be held at the Sarusajai Sports Complex, also known as the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Guwahati.

The event is being organised in collaboration with Assam Tourism and comes as the state seeks to promote concert tourism and boost the local economy through large-scale cultural and entertainment events.

As per tour promoter Rolling Stone India, tickets will be available exclusively through the District app. The Mastercard pre-sale offering a 10 per cent discount will run from 15th September to 17th September , followed by a Mastercard access-only pre-sale from 17th September to 20th September. General ticket sales will open at 1 pm IST on 20th September .