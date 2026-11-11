Assam: Hailstorms Damages Hundreds of Bighas of Paddy Crops in South Kamrup

Guwahati: Heavy hailstorms and torrential rain have caused extensive damage to paddy crops in several parts of South Kamrup, Assam, leaving farmers distressed over significant losses to their harvest.

On 11th November , severe hailstorms battered the Jaji area of Palasbari, damaging large stretches of Sali paddy fields. Barduar, Bagan and Joji were among the worst-affected areas, where hundreds of bighas of agricultural land were reportedly damaged.

Meanwhile, a similar spell of severe weather struck Moran on Tuesday night, as strong winds, thunderstorms and hailstorms wreaked havoc across the area. The adverse weather conditions reportedly destroyed paddy crops across hundreds of bighas of farmland, triggering distress among the farming community.

The sudden weather disturbances have dealt a blow to farmers who were looking forward to harvesting their crops. Meanwhile, affected farmers have urged the Assam government and the Kamrup district administration to conduct an immediate assessment of the damage and provide adequate compensation to help them recover from the losses.