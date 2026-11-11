Assam Sahitya Sabha Election: Nayanmoni Choudhury Files Nomination for General Secretary Post

Guwahati: The preparations for the upcoming election to the post of General Secretary of the Assam Sahitya Sabha have gathered momentum, with candidate Nayanmoni Choudhury filing his nomination papers on 11th November .

Choudhury submitted his nomination at the Sabha’s central office, Bhagawati Prasad Barua Bhawan, in Guwahati. He arrived at the office in a convoy of around 10 vehicles, accompanied by representatives of various branches of the Assam Sahitya Sabha and literary enthusiasts from different districts across the state.

A large number of supporters and Sabha representatives from different parts of Assam were present at the venue during the nomination process.

The gathering reflected the growing activity surrounding the upcoming election, with preparations gaining pace ahead of the selection of the organisation’s next General Secretary. The Assam Sahitya Sabha, one of the state's prominent literary organisations, plays a significant role in promoting Assamese language, literature and culture.