Assam Has Moved Beyond Era of Bandhs and Blasts: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state has undergone a major transformation over the past five years, moving away from an era marked by unrest and violence to one focused on development and stability.
Speaking during the Budget Session 2026 of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Sarma said that during the Congress regime, Assam was often associated with “bandhs, blasts and bad news”, but that phase is now over.
“During the Congress era, Assam was infamous for bandhs, blasts and other bad news. All this is now consigned to the bins of history. Today, Assam is known for new infrastructure, innovation and investment,” he said.
The Chief Minister asserted that his government is committed to maintaining peace in the state.
“We will not allow a single bomb blast in Assam. In the past five years, there has not been a single casualty of the Army, police, CRPF or Assamese youth. Not a single drop of blood of any Assamese youth has fallen on the ground,” he added.
Referring to past incidents of violence, including the Dhemaji blast that claimed the lives of children, Sarma said Assam had witnessed painful years when the deaths of security personnel and young people deeply affected society.
He described the last five years as “five years of transformation and change”, crediting strong coordination with the Centre for the shift.
Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi now visits Assam four to five times a year, while the Union Home Minister visits even more frequently, reflecting greater engagement with the state.
Recalling a statement made during the 1962 war — “My heart goes to the people of Assam” — the Chief Minister said that in 2026, the message is that “my heart stays with Assam”.
Continuing his attack on the Opposition, Sarma said there was a time when the announcement of APSC examination results would trigger protests in the Assembly.
“There was a time when, the very next day after APSC results were declared, the Opposition would walk out of the House alleging scams. Today, the situation has changed so much that Congress members are walking out of the House to attend a rally of Priyanka Gandhi,” he said.