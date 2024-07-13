Assam has the Highest Ranking on Redressal of Public Grievances says CM Himanta Biswa Sharma

The Ministry of Personnel,Public Grievances and Pensions announced few success stories of public grievances which is addressed through Central Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS).It is stated that Assam is ranked among the top performing states as a result to public grievance redressal as states and union territories.It has successfully sorted 25,989 complaints between July 1 to 11 in 2024.
The central ministries confirmed that it has solved 90,686 disputes. 44,679 grievances are addressed by the Department of Rural development. It is followed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment (6,562), Department of Financial Services (Banking Division) (5,109), Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (4,915), and Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax) (3,338)
The comparison among the states Assam has achieved second status in dispute dissolving cases which is 3,192. Uttar Pradesh is with 9,519 ,Gujarat (2,632), Haryana (1,309), and Bihar (1,259) made up the top five in the standings.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his satisfaction on X, writing, "Happy to note that for last 3 years Assam continues to be a top performer State in resolving public grievances. A testament to our government’s ability to have its feet and ear to the ground and the mechanism will be continued.
PG Appeals:
In June, 2024, 15206 appeals were received and 14686 appeals are disposed
The Central Secretariat has a pendency of 23712 PG Appeals at the end of June, 2024
Grievance Redressal Assessment and Index (GRAI) – June, 2024
Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Department of Revenue and Department of Posts are amongst the top performers in the Grievance Redressal Assessment & Index within the Group A (more than equal to 500 grievances) for June, 2024
NITI Aayog, Department of Land Resources and Department of Investment & Public Asset Management are amongst the top performers in the Grievance Redressal Assessment & Index within the Group B (less than 500 grievances) for June, 2024.
