Assam has the Highest Ranking on Redressal of Public Grievances says CM Himanta Biswa Sharma

The Ministry of Personnel,Public Grievances and Pensions announced few success stories of public grievances which is addressed through Central Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS).It is stated that Assam is ranked among the top performing states as a result to public grievance redressal as states and union territories.It has successfully sorted 25,989 complaints between July 1 to 11 in 2024.

The central ministries confirmed that it has solved 90,686 disputes. 44,679 grievances are addressed by the Department of Rural development. It is followed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment (6,562), Department of Financial Services (Banking Division) (5,109), Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (4,915), and Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax) (3,338)

The comparison among the states Assam has achieved second status in dispute dissolving cases which is 3,192. Uttar Pradesh is with 9,519 ,Gujarat (2,632), Haryana (1,309), and Bihar (1,259) made up the top five in the standings.