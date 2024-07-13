Manipur: Book Titled “Inspirations From Scientists Of Manipur” Released

Imphal: 'Insipirations from Scientists of Manipur' is officially released on Thursday at the Court Hall of Manipur University,Imphal. The book is edited by Prof. N. Nimai Singh from the Department of Physics at Manipur University.It is published by the Research Institute of Science and Technology(RIST) Imphal, Manipur. The compilation is an autobiographic narratives and memoirs of many renowned scientist from Manipur.

The present book entitled “Inspirations from Scientists of Manipur” published by the Research Institute of Science and Technology (RIST), Imphal, is designed as a collection of personal autobiographic narratives and memoirs by some of the scientists of Manipur, with the aim to inspire the young minds and budding scientists of this region.

The compilation focusses on the points of their successful academic careers. It may be definitely be the ignition of minds in the young collegiate and high school students. It emphasizes the option for basic sciences in their careers and futuristic scientific research. These autobiographies on the lives and works of some of the scientists of Manipur, will also serve as a source of role models for younger generation, and the basis for imparting a scientific culture on our society.