Assam Health Officials Review Child Health Services Across Barak Valley, Focus on Strengthening Healthcare Delivery

Silchar: A high-level team from the Assam Health & Family Welfare Department and the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, conducted a comprehensive review of child health services across the Barak Valley, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to improving access to quality healthcare for children.

The team, led by Dr P. Ashok Babu, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, Assam, and Dr Lakshmanan S., IAS, Mission Director, NHM Assam, carried out detailed assessments of healthcare facilities and service delivery mechanisms in Cachar, Sribhumi and Hailakandi districts.

During the visit, the officials inspected Silchar Medical College and Hospital along with district hospitals across the three districts. The review covered key aspects of paediatric healthcare, including availability of medical infrastructure, essential equipment, manpower, treatment facilities and overall preparedness of health institutions.

The visiting delegation interacted with doctors, healthcare workers and hospital authorities to understand operational challenges and identify areas requiring further strengthening.

A series of review meetings were also held with district administrations and health officials to assess the implementation of child and maternal healthcare programmes under NHM. Discussions focused on improving referral systems, expanding access to essential health services, reducing infant mortality and ensuring effective delivery of healthcare interventions at the grassroots level.

District Commissioners of Cachar, Sribhumi and Hailakandi — Shri Aayush Garg, IAS, Shri Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, IAS, and Shri Abhishek Jain, IAS, respectively — participated in the discussions and shared district-level achievements, challenges and priorities related to healthcare delivery.

As part of the field assessment, the officials visited villages across the region and interacted with parents, beneficiaries, frontline health workers and local residents. The interactions provided valuable insights into ground-level issues concerning child health services, immunisation coverage, nutrition programmes and accessibility of healthcare facilities.

Senior medical officers, district health officials and healthcare personnel from the three districts also briefed the delegation on ongoing initiatives, progress achieved and areas requiring additional support.

The findings from the review are expected to guide future strategies and targeted interventions aimed at strengthening child healthcare services and improving health outcomes across the Barak Valley.