Assam Heatwave: Nagaon Student Hospitalised After Collapsing at School

Guwahati: The severe heatwave currently gripping Assam has led to a medical emergency at a local educational institution in Nagaon. On June 8, a student attending the Singimari M.A. Ali Higher Secondary School in Rupahihat, Nagaon district, suddenly fell ill during school hours, reportedly overcome by the blistering temperatures.

Local sources indicate that the student's sudden deterioration in health prompted immediate action from the teaching staff. The student was swiftly transported to the nearby Singimari Primary Health Centre for urgent medical treatment and close observation. Upon receiving news of the distressing incident, the child's family members promptly arrived at the medical facility.

This alarming event underscores the broader climatic challenges currently facing the region. Several parts of Assam have been enduring unusually high temperatures over recent days. In response to these harsh weather conditions, local authorities have issued urgent public advisories, strongly urging all residents to take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves against severe heat-related illnesses.