Senior Citizen Robbed of Gold Chain Outside Her Home in Biswanath

Biswanath Chariali: An incident has been reported on chain-snatching involving an 85-year-old woman has sparked concern in Biswanath Chariali after two miscreants allegedly robbed her in broad daylight outside her home. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

As per reports, the victim, identified as Sumitra Bora, was out for for usual morning walk in front of her home at around 7:30 am when two young men arrived on a white motorcycle. One of the accused remained seated on the motorcycle while the other approached the elderly woman and engaged her in conversation by asking a question.

Few moments later, the suspect allegedly snatched the gold chain from around her neck and pushed her before fleeing the scene with his partner . The two men escaped on the motorcycle immediately after carrying out the robbery.

Following the incident, the victim's family lodged a formal complaint at Biswanath Chariali Police Station. Police have collected CCTV footage from the area and launched an investigation to identify and arrested the robber.

The robbery was carried out in broad daylight, has created a sense of panic among local people of that area. Family members of the victim have demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits and called for strict punishment for those accused.