Assam Hikes Dearness Allowance and Relief by 2%, Benefiting Lakhs of Employees and Pensioners

Guwahati: In a move aimed at providing additional financial support to government employees and pensioners amid rising living costs, the Assam Cabinet has approved a 2% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), raising the rate from 58% to 60% of basic pay and pension.

The enhanced DA and DR will come into effect from July 2026, benefiting lakhs of serving government employees as well as retired pensioners across the state.

Announcing the decision, the state government said employees and pensioners remain key stakeholders in Assam's development journey and that the latest increase reflects the government's commitment to their welfare and wellbeing.

Dearness Allowance is a cost-of-living adjustment paid to government employees, while Dearness Relief is extended to pensioners to help offset the impact of inflation. The periodic revision is generally linked to inflation trends and recommendations based on consumer price indices.

The latest hike comes as part of the Assam government's continued efforts to enhance social security and improve the financial well-being of its workforce and retirees. The increase is expected to provide additional disposable income to beneficiaries and boost household spending across the state.

With this revision, Assam joins a series of states that have recently enhanced DA and DR rates following revisions by the Central Government.

The move is likely to have a positive impact on employee morale while also providing relief to pensioners facing rising household expenses.