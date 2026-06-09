Frequency of Unity: How All India Radio Became the Glue for Mizoram's Zo Communities

Aizawl: As All India Radio (AIR) celebrated its 90th anniversary, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma took the opportunity to highlight a profound, local legacy of the national broadcaster: its role as a powerful unifying force for the state's Mizo and Zo ethnic communities.

Speaking at a commemorative event in Aizawl on Monday, the Chief Minister praised the institution not just for its vast reach, but for its vital role in preserving the region's cultural identity through both peaceful and tumultuous times.

Far beyond delivering the daily news, AIR has served as an essential custodian of Mizo heritage. CM Lalduhoma commended the broadcaster for setting the gold standard in the proper usage and preservation of the Mizo language. By carefully recording and safeguarding important historical records, music, and traditions, AIR has ensured that the region's cultural wealth is passed down to future generations.

In fact, the cultural prestige associated with the platform is still strongly felt today—being recognized as an "AIR artist" remains a highly sought-after badge of honor for Mizo musicians and performers.

A Lifeline During Tumultuous Times

The Chief Minister also took a moment to reflect on the darker periods of Mizoram's history, noting AIR's critical function during the insurgency and times of unrest.

When AIR Aizawl first went on the air on July 31, 1966, the region was fraught with tension. During prolonged curfews when public gatherings were strictly banned, the radio was often the only way families could stay connected to the outside world. Through news bulletins, religious programming, and hymns, the broadcaster provided a sense of community and solace when people needed it most.

While reflecting on its rich history, officials also focused on AIR’s future. Dr Lalropuia, AIR Mizoram Director and Cluster Head, noted that the broadcaster is actively adapting to the digital era to meet the evolving needs of a modern audience.

Despite rapid technological shifts and a fragmented media landscape, AIR's credibility remains unmatched. Lalduhoma proudly pointed to the 2024 Reuters Institute Digital News Report by Oxford University, which recently ranked Akashvani (AIR) News as the most trusted news broadcaster in India.