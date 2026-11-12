Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Updated e-Khazana Portal

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on 12th November, shared an update on the revamped e-Khazana portal, highlighting the state government's efforts to make land revenue payments faster, simpler and more transparent.

In a post on social media, Sarma said the upgraded portal would enable citizens to pay land revenue directly online without any commission charges, making the process more convenient and hassle-free.

As per the information shared by Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the earlier system relied heavily on physical and manual modes of collection, with limited geographical accessibility through traditional intermediaries. It also faced potential delays and administrative bottlenecks in revenue assessment.

Under the revamped system, citizens can now make direct online payments through the e-Khazana portal without paying any commission. The government has also expanded access through authorised channels, including Gram Panchayats and Gaon Pradhans, alongside Mouzadars.

The initiative aims to streamline land revenue collection and improve public service delivery by reducing dependence on traditional payment methods.

Citizens can access the revamped portal through the Basundhara platform at https://basundhara.assam.gov.in/ekhazana.