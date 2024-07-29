Assam Approves Access To Ration Card Applications For Migrant Workers Registered On e-Shram Portal

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a significant announcement, made this specification clear that the e-shram registered migrant workers of Assam from 2021 to 2023 can apply for new ration card or can add members to their ration cards.
The application has to be submitted on the date of 3rd of August in the year 2024.
This has come at the backdrop of Supreme court directing the states and Union Territories of providing ration cards to 8 crore migrant workers to all who are enrolled on the eShram portal.
Currently, the open eShram portal has about 286 million registrations, of which 206.3 million are registered on ration card data.
Earlier this month, over 13,000 metric tons (MT) of food grains was given to approximately 6.5 lakh ration card holders across various districts of Assam on the inaugural day of Anna Sewa Din.
2,066 ration cards were distributed in West Karbi Anglong district, accounting for a 4.29% share of the allocated food grains. As far as Tamulpur is concerned, there were 4,042 beneficiaries which represented 4.67% of the distributed allotment.
Hojai and Golaghat districts saw active engagements with the distribution of 6,695 and 13,372 ration cards respectively.
Distribution percentage of Golaghat was 5 percent as per its total allocated share. It shows management has been effectively practiced at the district level where the level of optimality has been recorded at 89%.
While 49% of the allotments was distributed in South Salmara district, the distribution rate in Goalpara was only 6%.
As many as 15,768 ration cards were distributed in Karimganj district, accounting for 6.99% while Cachar saw 23,961 beneficiaries, accounting for 7.30% of food grains allotment.
The distribution process was also effectively managed in Kamrup Metro district as 13,183 ration card holders received food grains, accounting for 8.35% of the district's allotment.
Dima Hasao and Dhubri districts also performed exceedingly well with distributions surpassing 8%.
The highest number was achieved in Tinsukia district as 54,030 ration card holders received food grains, marking a remarkable allotment of 19.42%, thereby making it stand apart from the rest.