Assam Approves Access To Ration Card Applications For Migrant Workers Registered On e-Shram Portal

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a significant announcement, made this specification clear that the e-shram registered migrant workers of Assam from 2021 to 2023 can apply for new ration card or can add members to their ration cards.

The application has to be submitted on the date of 3rd of August in the year 2024.

This has come at the backdrop of Supreme court directing the states and Union Territories of providing ration cards to 8 crore migrant workers to all who are enrolled on the eShram portal.

Currently, the open eShram portal has about 286 million registrations, of which 206.3 million are registered on ration card data.