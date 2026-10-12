Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs MMCH Relocation by November

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today, reviewed plans to relocate departments and services from the old Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) building to Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in Panbazar, Guwahati.

During the review, Sarma directed the authorities to complete the relocation by November to facilitate the redevelopment of MMCH into a state-of-the-art medical college and hospital.

The proposed redevelopment aims to upgrade the existing healthcare infrastructure and improve medical services in the state. The relocation of departments and services to MMCH is expected to pave the way for the planned transformation of the old MMCH building.

Meanwhile, today is being observed as Orunodoi Day, marking the Assam government’s flagship financial assistance scheme aimed at supporting women and economically vulnerable families.

As a special assistance for this month, Rs 1,500 each will soon be credited directly to the bank accounts of women heads of more than 37 lakh families across Assam, Sarma said. The initiative is intended to strengthen women’s financial empowerment and support household expenses, while advancing the government’s vision of building self-reliant families.

The Orunodoi scheme provides financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries across the state, with the latest disbursement expected to benefit millions of families.