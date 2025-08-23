Dr. Devajit Choudhury posted as Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Superintendent

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has posted Dr. Devajit Choudhury, Associate Professor, Department of Surgery, Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), as the new Superintendent (in-charge) of GMCH. Dr. Choudhury, who was serving as Superintendent (i/c) of the State Cancer Institute, GMCH, will take over the charge with immediate effect. The move comes as the incumbent Superintendent (i/c), Dr. Abhijit Sarma, Associate Professor, Department of Surgery, GMCH, has gone on medical leave due to health issues.

