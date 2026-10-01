Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates 595 kWp Solar Plant at Koomber Tea Estate

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, inaugurated a 595 kWp ground-mounted, on-grid solar power plant at Koomber Tea Estate, marking another step towards expanding renewable energy use in the state’s tea industry.

The solar facility is part of the 3.11 MW Goodricke Tea Estates Solar Programme, an initiative aimed at integrating clean energy solutions into tea estates across Assam.

Speaking about the project, Sarma said the initiative would help the tea estate sector adopt cleaner energy while contributing to the state’s broader efforts to build a greener and more sustainable future.

The project is expected to encourage greater use of renewable energy in Assam’s tea industry, which remains a key contributor to the state’s economy. It also aligns with the government’s efforts to promote its Green Assam mission and increase the adoption of sustainable energy solutions.

The inauguration marks another step towards strengthening Assam’s renewable energy infrastructure and encouraging tea estates to explore cleaner alternatives to conventional power sources.

The Goodricke Tea Estates Solar Programme is expected to support the tea industry’s transition towards renewable energy while contributing to the state’s wider environmental sustainability goals.