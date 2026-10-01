Assam: Dikhow River Flowing Smoothly, Relief for Sivasagar Residents

Guwahati: A reported landslide upstream of the Dikhow River in Nagaland has prompted the Sivasagar district administration to alert people living in downstream areas, although officials said there was no immediate cause for panic.

The landslide reportedly occurred between Yaongyimsen in Mokokchung district and Yongshei in Longleng district, affecting part of the Dikhow River channel. The Sivasagar administration is in contact with the Longleng district administration and monitoring the situation.

As per information shared by the Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner, a report from Yongshei claimed that around 80 per cent of the river had been blocked, with about 20 per cent of the water continuing to flow.

However, ground verification conducted on today morning found the Dikhow River flowing normally, with no significant accumulation of silt observed. Officials also checked downstream villages and found no unusual rise in the river’s water level or change in flow.

The administration is separately monitoring the situation at Bihubar, which has previously witnessed severe flooding. The river’s water level there was reported to be stable.

People in downstream areas have been advised to remain alert and immediately report any unusual changes to the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) at 84718-64355 or the toll-free number 03772-1077.

Officials said precautionary measures and continuous monitoring would continue, with regular updates to be issued as the situation develops.