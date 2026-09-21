Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma Reviews Progress of Key Infrastructure Projects

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the progress of several key development projects aimed at strengthening the state’s healthcare, sports and urban infrastructure.

During the review, Sarma assessed the progress of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati, the upcoming 20,000-seater international-standard cricket stadium and the proposed multi-level car parking facility at Infrastructure .

The projects are part of the state government’s efforts to expand and modernise critical infrastructure across Assam. The AIIMS facility is expected to strengthen healthcare services and improve access to advanced medical treatment in the region.

Meanwhile, the proposed cricket stadium is being developed as a major sports infrastructure project capable of hosting large-scale national and international events.

The multi-level car parking facility at Amingaon is expected to address parking requirements and support better urban mobility in the area.

Sarma directed officials to closely monitor the progress of the projects and ensure timely implementation.