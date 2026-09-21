Meghalaya: Night Buses Attacked With Stones in Tikrikilla

Guwahati: Today, at 2am Several night buses travelling from Guwahati towards Mankachar were allegedly attacked with stones by a group of miscreants at Tikrikilla in Meghalaya around 2am on Monday.

As per reports, around 10 to 12 people allegedly targeted the buses as they passed through the area, pelting them with stones and damaging the front windshields of several vehicles. Some drivers were also reportedly injured in the attack.

The drivers continued their journey and reached Tikrikilla Police Station, where they informed police about the incident. Police subsequently visited the area where the stone-pelting allegedly took place, but the attackers had already fled.

Passengers reportedly suspected that the buses may have been targeted with the intention of robbing them. However, the motive behind the attack has not yet been established. Tikrikilla Police have launched an investigation into the incident. The buses were reportedly allowed to resume their journey towards Mankachar around two hours later after preliminary inquiries were completed.

The incident comes nearly a month after violence during a Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) black-flag motorcycle rally in Shillong on 19th August. Several vehicles, including Assam-registered vehicles, were damaged during the clashes, while people were also assaulted.

The violence had led to restrictions on inter-state transport between Assam and Meghalaya before the situation was brought under control following intervention by both state governments.