Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on 24th November, that the state has achieved 97.2% coverage under its HPV vaccination drive, with 3,17,656 girls aged 14–15 years vaccinated.

Assam has reported 97.2% coverage under its HPV vaccination drive, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's announcement. The state has administered the vaccine to 3,17,656 girls in the 14–15-year age group.

The reported coverage reflects Assam's contribution to the nationwide HPV immunisation effort. The programme aims to protect eligible girls against HPV infections associated with cervical cancer.

Sarma shared the figures through his official social media account, highlighting the state's progress and its participation in India's broader vaccination initiative.

The announcement places the focus on two key figures: the percentage of eligible girls covered in Assam and the total number of girls vaccinated across the state.

Sharing the update, Sarma highlighted the state's vaccination coverage and India's progress in administering HPV vaccine doses.

The Assam Chief Minister wrote: “Assam is making strong progress towards HPV vaccination coverage, with 97.2% of eligible girls already vaccinated.”

He also referred to India's achievement of crossing the one-crore-dose milestone and acknowledged Assam's contribution to the national initiative.

In his second statement, Sarma said: “With India crossing the milestone of 1 crore HPV vaccine doses, Assam is proud to contribute to this nationwide effort towards a future free from cervical cancer.”

India has crossed one crore HPV vaccine doses, according to the national milestone highlighted by Sarma.

The nationwide achievement represents the combined progress of the country's HPV immunisation efforts, with Assam contributing through its reported coverage and the vaccination of more than three lakh girls.

The Chief Minister's announcement draws attention to the role of state-level vaccination efforts in supporting the country's broader public health objective.

The Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection is a major cause of cervical cancer, according to the background information provided for this report.

HPV vaccination is a preventive measure intended to protect against HPV-related diseases. It forms part of broader efforts to reduce the risk of cervical cancer among women.

The vaccination of girls aged 14–15 years in Assam is part of the state's reported contribution to this prevention effort.

The 97.2% coverage figure and 3,17,656 vaccinated beneficiaries provide the central measures of progress highlighted by the Chief Minister.