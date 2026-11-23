Guwahati: A woman traffic police officer was allegedly spat on by a passenger travelling in a moving city bus in Guwahati's Panbazar area around 11 am on 23rd November.

As per information, the woman traffic police officer was on duty in Panbazar when a passenger travelling in a moving city bus allegedly spat at her.

The officer was reportedly carrying out traffic management responsibilities when the incident took place. The passenger allegedly spat at her from inside the moving vehicle.

The incident has prompted public criticism, with the alleged behaviour towards an officer performing her official duties becoming the central concern. The alleged incident took place at around 11 am on Monday, November 23, 2026, in Panbazar, Guwahati.

Panbazar was the area where the woman officer was reportedly managing traffic when the passenger allegedly spat at her from the moving bus. The officer was reportedly performing her assigned duties when she was allegedly targeted by the passenger.

The incident has drawn public criticism, but further official confirmation would be needed to establish what happened after the alleged incident.

Further details about the incident are awaited.