Assam HS Results Declared, Overall Pass Percentage at 81.54%

Guwahati, April 28: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the results of the Higher Secondary final examinations, with an overall pass percentage of 81.54 per cent across streams.
According to figures shared by the Assam Education Minister, the Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 79.54 per cent, with 1,91,798 students clearing the examination out of 2,41,124 who appeared. A total of 54,755 candidates secured first division.
In the Science stream, 54,474 students passed out of 60,667 candidates, taking the pass percentage to 89.79 per cent. Of them, 34,079 students achieved first division.
The Commerce stream registered a pass percentage of 81.13 per cent, with 15,796 students clearing the exam out of 19,469 who appeared. As many as 7,787 candidates secured first division.
In the Vocational stream, 1,087 students passed out of 1,465 candidates, recording a pass percentage of 74.19 per cent, while 92 secured first division.
Pegu also congratulated students who came out with flying colours in the final examinations.
“Congratulations to all the students who have achieved success in the results of the final examinations of the Higher Secondary Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams, declared today by the Assam State School Education Council,” Pegu wrote on X.
He also encouraged students who could not clear the examination, saying they should not lose heart and instead prepare with determination for the supplementary exams to achieve success.