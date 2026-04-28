Joint Operations in Manipur Hit Insurgent Networks Hard: Assam Rifles

Imphal: Assam Rifles on Tuesday said joint operations with Manipur Police across Manipur have dealt a strong blow to insurgent networks in the state, said an official statement.
“#AssamRifles, in close coordination with Manipur Police, continued proactive operations across the state, achieving key successes in counter-insurgency and border security,” the force said in its weekly operational summary on Monday.
According to the statement, one cadre of PREPAK (PRO) was apprehended in Kakching district, while two insurgents linked to PREPAK (PRO) and PLA were intercepted along the Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district.
In a separate operation, one individual was held in Ukhrul district while allegedly attempting to transport Rs 36 lakh across the border.
Security forces also recovered a cache of weapons and explosives, including an AK-47 rifle with a magazine, a carbine, four single bore rifles, improvised mortars locally known as “Pompi”, bombs, grenades with detonators, and radio communication sets.
Later, four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were detected and destroyed on the spot.
Commenting on the operational achievements, the force said that successful border ambush operations thwarted infiltration attempts.
"A major arms cache was busted in Chandel district and sustained area domination patrols were carried out along the Indo-Myanmar border," the force said.
All apprehended individuals along with the seized items have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further legal proceedings, it added.