Assam: Husband Arrested for Killing Wife After Midnight Dispute in Bijni

A brutal murder in Bijni under Assam’s Chirang district has sparked widespread shock after a man allegedly killed his wife following a late-night altercation while under the influence of alcohol.

The incident occurred at Thuribari in the Mongolian area under Bijni Police Station on Friday night. The accused, identified as Sukur Basumatary, was arrested by police from his residence on Saturday morning.

According to initial reports, the couple had hosted a naming ceremony for their granddaughter at their home earlier in the evening. Following the ceremony, both Sukur and his wife, Sabita Basumatary, were reportedly intoxicated. Around midnight, an argument broke out between the two, which quickly escalated into a violent confrontation.

In a fit of rage, the husband allegedly attacked his wife with a sharp weapon, causing fatal injuries. She died at the scene.

Police arrived at the spot the next morning, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

The accused was taken into custody, and an investigation has been launched to ascertain further details surrounding the incident.