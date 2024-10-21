Assam: IAF - UWM Car Rally Expected to Reach Guwahati on Wednesday

Guwahati: The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Uttarakhand War Memorial (UWM) car rally which was flagged off from Delhi on October 1 is expected to reach Guwahati in two days. The rally will then proceed to Tawang as its closing destination.

The Indian Air Force and Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally is a historic rally event in the country. Senior officials from the Armed Forces of the nation are taking part in this carry rally traversing the country. The event was flagged from the National War Memorial in New Delhi by the Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh on October 1. The rally comes to an end at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on October 29.

The rally constitutes of a total of 14 Maruti Jimny vehicles. The vehicles are being driven by senior officials of the armed forces and have been led by Wing Commander Vijay Prakash Bhatt from the Directorate of Adventure at the Air Headquarters.

The rally reached Bagdogra in West Bengal on October 20 where it was received by Air Commodore Manish V Patel, Air Officer Commanding at the Air Force Station in Bagdogra. The rally will continue its journey towards Guwahati and reach the city on October 23. Thereafter they will proceed towards the concluding stage of the rally which will be in Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh. The rally aims to pay tributes to the fallen war heroes of the Kargil War on its 25th anniversary.