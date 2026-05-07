Assam: Illegal Road Construction Along Historic Gandaki River Halted in Biswanath

Biswanath Chariali Municipal Board on Thursday stopped an alleged illegal road construction project being carried out along the Gandaki River in Biswanath Chariali.

According to locals, a concrete retaining wall was being constructed by partially filling up the river to build a road leading to a Chhath Puja site. The work was reportedly undertaken by the Biswanath Anchalik Chhath Puja Committee without obtaining permission from the municipal authorities.

The matter came to the notice of local residents, organisations and the municipal board after a significant portion of the riverbank was allegedly filled up for the construction work. Following protests and objections, the municipal board intervened and halted the construction activity.

The Gandaki River holds historical significance in the region. It is believed that Assamese saint-scholar Srimanta Sankardev had rested on its banks while travelling to Gangmou Than.

Apart from its cultural importance, the river also serves as a major drainage system for Biswanath town, carrying nearly 80 percent of the town’s drainage water.

The incident has sparked concern among residents, with many questioning how construction work could be initiated on a historic river without official approval. Locals have also demanded strict action against those responsible for allegedly attempting to alter the river’s natural course.