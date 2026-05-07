PM Narendra Modi Marks One Year of Operation Sindoor, Salutes Armed Forces’ Bravery

As India observed the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed his profile picture on X and shared a detailed message paying tribute to the Indian Armed Forces for their role in the military operation carried out last year.

In his post, Modi said the armed forces had displayed “unparalleled courage, precision and resolve” during Operation Sindoor and had delivered a strong response to those responsible for the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of innocent civilians.

“The entire nation salutes our forces for their valour,” the Prime Minister wrote, adding that the operation reflected India’s uncompromising stand against terrorism and its commitment to national security.

He further said the operation highlighted the professionalism, preparedness and coordinated capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces, while also showcasing the growing synergy among the services and the benefits of India’s push for self-reliance in the defence sector.

Modi asserted that India remains firmly committed to eliminating terrorism and dismantling the ecosystem that supports it.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7, 2025, in the form of precision strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, in which 26 people were killed.

According to official statements issued after the operation, the strikes targeted terror camps and launch pads linked to organisations including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen. During the coordinated strikes, nine terror launch pads were destroyed and more than 100 terrorists were killed in the operation.