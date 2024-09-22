Assam: Illicit Liquor Trade Thrives in Majuli

Majuli: Illicit liquor has been a major cause of concern in the state of Assam. In recent times, this problem has increased manifold in the district of Majuli in Assam.

The illicit liquor market is flourishing across Majuli, prompting local police to intensify their efforts against illegal operations. Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as the source of such liquor supplies. The authorities are also actively pursuing local people involved in the trade.

In a recent operation, Garmur police apprehended two smugglers and seized a significant quantity of liquor illegally sourced from Arunachal Pradesh in Bengenahati. Officials have mentioned a concerning shift in smuggling techniques, noting that liquor is now often transported in passenger vehicles.

Acting on a tip-off regarding the smuggling of illegal liquor from Sonari Chapri in Lakhimpur district, police conducted a raid on a Mahindra Jeeto vehicle bearing registration number AS-03-BC-7927 and successfully apprehended two traffickers, identified as Sen Das and Jairam Das.

The homes of two smugglers, who have long been accused of trafficking illicit liquor, are located in New Kamalabari, Majuli. Garmur police later discovered that the suspects had fled in their vehicle, which was found parked in the garage of a local resident. Garmur police seized the vehicle and arrested the individuals involved in the illegal trade.

It is crucial to highlight that the sale of liquor is prohibited in Majuli. However, the widespread circulation of illegal alcohol continues to raise significant concerns among local communities.

Previously, a team from Jamuguri police managed to seize a motorcycle bearing registration number AS 12 P 4678 along with a huge quantity of Arunachali liquor from a supplier at Towbhanga on NH 15. The police team got input regarding the transportation of Arunachal-made liquor from the Balipara side to the Jamugurihat area and waited for the supplier to reach Towbhanga. As and when the supplier saw the police team, he managed to escape from that place leaving his motorcycle and huge cartons of Arunachali liquor. Later on, the police team seized his motorcycle and the liquor as well and brought him to Jamuguri PS.