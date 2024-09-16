Assam DGP Orders Investigation Into Alleged Improper Physical Checks Of Women Candidates During Government Exam

NALBARI: A shocking incident involving allegations of inappropriate physical checks conducted on female candidates during the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III positions has come to light.

This was reported to have taken place at the Swahid Smriti Senior Secondary School in Belsor, Nalbari district. It prompted Director General of Police (DGP) in Assam, G P Singh, to initiate an inquiry into the matter.

The controversy came to the fore when a candidate took to social media to publicly share about the traumatic experience that she faced.

The women candidate condemned the physical examination process in her Facebook post, describing it as "disgraceful and pathetic."