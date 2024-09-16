Assam DGP Orders Investigation Into Alleged Improper Physical Checks Of Women Candidates During Government Exam

NALBARI: A shocking incident involving allegations of inappropriate physical checks conducted on female candidates during the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III positions has come to light.
This was reported to have taken place at the Swahid Smriti Senior Secondary School in Belsor, Nalbari district. It prompted Director General of Police (DGP) in Assam, G P Singh, to initiate an inquiry into the matter.
The controversy came to the fore when a candidate took to social media to publicly share about the traumatic experience that she faced.
The women candidate condemned the physical examination process in her Facebook post, describing it as "disgraceful and pathetic."
She complained that female security personnel at the examination center conducted intrusive body searches, including checking undergarments without providing any privacy cover.
"They put their hands inside our undergarments to check, which is disgraceful. Though only women were present, the way we were touched was unacceptable," the candidate alleged.
Disgusted by the misconduct that she experienced, the female candidate said that no other examination center across the state carried out this invasive procedure.
This incident has drawn huge public backlash, due to which, a thorough probe has been ordered by DGP G P Singh to uncover further details into this case.
"Reference complaint of overreach by women police personnel during checking of women candidates at Nalbari during the recruitment examination – Range DIG has been directed to enquire into the matter. Since the Range DIG Central Western Range and the District Commissioner and District Superintendent of Police of Nalbari are all women, the factual position would be known in quick time for further action," the top cop wrote on the social media platform X.
ALSO READ: Assam: Dassault invests Rs 240 crore in a state-of-the-art training facility in State
ALSO WATCH: