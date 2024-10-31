Assam Initiating An Extensive Rs 1,200 Crore Effort To Improve Power Transmission In The State

GUWAHATI: Assam is initiating an extensive Rs 1,200 crore effort to improve power transmission in the state, with a special focus on rural areas.

The state has covered over 12,000 kilometers of old low-tension (LT) lines with safer, covered conductors in 2024. In addition, 250 kilometers of new 11 kV lines to further enhance the power infrastructure have been constructed in the state.