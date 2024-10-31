Assam Initiating An Extensive Rs 1,200 Crore Effort To Improve Power Transmission In The State

GUWAHATI: Assam is initiating an extensive Rs 1,200 crore effort to improve power transmission in the state, with a special focus on rural areas.
The state has covered over 12,000 kilometers of old low-tension (LT) lines with safer, covered conductors in 2024. In addition, 250 kilometers of new 11 kV lines to further enhance the power infrastructure have been constructed in the state.
The project also includes the installation of 489 new high-voltage transformers under the Revamped Distributor Sector Scheme (RDSS).
These upgrades are anticipated to meet the increasing power demand while guaranteeing improved voltage stability and reliable power supply.
CM stated, "This initiative will not only boost our power infrastructure but also elevate safety and service quality for all Assamese.”
