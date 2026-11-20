Guwahati: The Assam government has invited applications for the Assam State MSME Excellence Awards 2026–27, giving eligible micro, small and medium enterprises across the state an opportunity to receive recognition in 15 categories.

The Assam State MSME Excellence Awards 2026–27 aim to recognise innovation, efficiency and excellence among micro, small and medium enterprises operating in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the opening of applications through a social media post on 20th November, encouraging eligible enterprises to showcase their achievements.

The awards will provide participating businesses with an opportunity to highlight their contributions and receive formal recognition for their work.

Applicants must be permanent residents of Assam and operate micro, small or medium enterprises registered on the Udyam portal.

The eligibility requirement makes Udyam registration an important condition for enterprises seeking consideration under the awards programme.

Eligible businesses should complete the prescribed application form and attach the required supporting documents before submitting their applications.

The Assam State MSME Excellence Awards 2026–27 will recognise enterprises across 15 categories. Each award carries three forms of recognition: a trophy, a certificate and a cash prize. The programme is intended to acknowledge enterprises demonstrating innovation, efficiency and excellence.

However, the supplied information does not specify the individual award categories or the cash prize amounts for each category.

The awards are jointly organised by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, and the Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Department, Government of Assam.

The Assam Small Industries Development Corporation (ASIDC) and the Commissionerate of Industries and Commerce are inviting applications from eligible enterprises. The initiative brings together the central ministry and Assam's industries department to facilitate recognition of MSMEs across the state.

Eligible enterprises must complete the prescribed application form, attach all required documents and submit the application to their nearest District Industries and Commerce Centre (DICC).

Applicants should ensure that their submissions reach the designated centre before the closing date. The last date to apply is November 30, 2026.

Enterprises interested in participating should check their Udyam registration status and prepare the necessary documents well before the deadline.