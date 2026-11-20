Guwahati: The Guwahati Jal Board has announced a temporary water supply disruption across four areas of Guwahati on 20th November, due to scheduled maintenance work. Ramsa Hill, Lichubagan, Amiyanagar and Geetanagar zones will be affected during the first half of the day, with supply expected to resume later.

According to a public notice issued by the Guwahati Jal Board on November 20, water supply will remain temporarily disrupted in four areas during the first half of Friday.

The affected areas are:

Ramsa Hill Zone

Lichubagan Zone

Amiyanagar Zone

Geetanagar Zone

People of Guwahati in these areas may experience an interruption in their regular water supply while the scheduled maintenance work is carried out.

The notice was issued by the Guwahati Jal Board, which operates under the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board (GMDW&SB).

The Guwahati Jal Board has attributed the temporary disruption to scheduled maintenance work.

According to the public notice, the maintenance has been planned by the concerned authorities, requiring a temporary interruption in water supply across the four identified zones.

The board has informed residents about the disruption in advance and requested their cooperation during the maintenance period.

The Guwahati Jal Board has indicated that water supply in the affected areas is expected to resume tentatively during the second half of 20th November, after the completion of maintenance work.

However, the restoration timeline is tentative and depends on the completion of the scheduled work. The board has clarified that water supply in Sonaguli Zone will continue according to its scheduled timings.

This means the November 20 maintenance-related interruption specifically concerns Ramsa Hill, Lichubagan, Amiyanagar and Geetanagar zones, while Sonaguli will follow its regular supply schedule.

In its public notice dated 20th November, the Guwahati Jal Board acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the temporary interruption and appealed to residents for cooperation.

The board stated: "We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation and understanding."

The authority also indicated that it would issue further updates as required.

Residents in the affected zones have been informed that normal supply is expected to resume tentatively in the second half of the day, after maintenance work is completed.