Assam: Kamakhya Temple Gears Up for Annual Ambubachi Mela from June 22

Preparations are underway at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, for the upcoming Ambubachi Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the Northeast.

According to members of the temple’s Doloi community, the four-day festival will begin on the night of June 22 and conclude at sunrise on June 26. Each year, the mela draws lakhs of devotees, sadhus, and pilgrims from across the country to the revered shrine.

Temple authorities have already begun preliminary planning and are in close coordination with the district administration to ensure robust security, effective crowd management, and smooth logistical arrangements for the event. With massive footfall expected, special measures are being put in place to facilitate the movement of devotees.

In an effort to reduce congestion and improve access, an additional route from the Pandu side will be opened for pilgrims this year, supplementing the existing Nursery route. This new access point is expected to ease the flow of visitors and enhance their overall experience during the mela.

Meanwhile, many sadhus have started arriving at Kamakhya Dham ahead of the festival, with the number of visitors anticipated to surge in the coming weeks. To further bolster security, advanced CCTV cameras will be installed throughout the temple premises, enabling better surveillance and safety for all attendees.

As the countdown to the Ambubachi Mela begins, authorities remain focused on ensuring a safe, orderly, and spiritually enriching experience for the multitude of devotees set to converge at Kamakhya Temple.