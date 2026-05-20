“No Politics in the Name of Zubeen”: Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Zubeen Kshetra After Polls

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited Zubeen Kshetra to check the ongoing development work at the site dedicated to Assam’s musical icon Zubeen Garg. He described Zubeen as an “evergreen” emotion who will always remain close to the hearts of the people of Assam.

During the visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the construction and beautification work at the site and said the project would be a proper tribute to Zubeen Garg’s contribution to Assamese music and culture.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said Zubeen Garg is not just a popular singer but an important part of Assam’s identity. Calling him his “favourite,” the Chief Minister said Zubeen’s popularity goes beyond politics and connects with people of all generations.

Sarma also repeated his stand that “there should be no politics in the name of Zubeen.” He said he had decided to visit the site only after the elections were over to keep the tribute free from political controversy.

The Chief Minister added that the work at Zubeen Kshetra shows the love and respect people of Assam have for Zubeen Garg, whose songs continue to inspire millions.