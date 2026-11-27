Guwahati: Kokrajhar town in Assam will be declared a horn-free city from January 2027, District Commissioner Pankaj Chakraborty announced on 27th November. The announcement was made during a road safety awareness programme organised by the Kokrajhar district administration on Friday.

The initiative forms part of the administration's efforts to address noise pollution and improve road safety in the district.

Chakraborty also appealed to residents to follow traffic rules strictly, highlighting the importance of responsible behaviour on roads to prevent accidents and protect human lives. The January 2027 timeline marks the administration's planned start for the horn-free city initiative.

Addressing the awareness programme, Chakraborty said the district administration had been undertaking various initiatives to raise public awareness about road safety and reduce accidents.

He announced the planned horn-free status for Kokrajhar and urged residents to comply with traffic regulations. The District Commissioner stressed that road safety was essential to protecting human lives and called on people to take responsibility for following traffic rules.

His appeal formed part of the administration's broader effort to encourage traffic discipline through public awareness activities.

The road safety awareness programme took place in front of Kokrajhar Sadar Police Station in Kokrajhar, on 27th November. The Kokrajhar district administration organised the programme to communicate road safety messages and encourage responsible road behaviour among residents.

As part of the campaign, Lwrgi Theatre Group staged a street play to highlight traffic awareness. The performance used theatre as a medium to communicate road safety messages and promote awareness of traffic regulations.

According to District Commissioner Pankaj Chakraborty, the administration's road safety efforts focus on creating public awareness and reducing accidents. The proposed horn-free city initiative adds noise pollution reduction to these efforts. The administration has announced January 2027 as the implementation timeline.

The awareness programme also brought attention to the importance of following traffic regulations through a public campaign featuring the Lwrgi Theatre Group. People of Kokrajhar have been urged by the District Commissioner to observe traffic rules and adopt responsible road behaviour. The initiative is part of the district administration's continuing road safety awareness efforts.