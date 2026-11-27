Guwahati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 27th November, conducted searches at six locations across Assam and Meghalaya in connection with an alleged illegal tobacco trade and money laundering investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate conducted the searches as part of a money laundering investigation into the alleged transportation and sale of prohibited tobacco products. The agency is examining suspected financial transactions connected to the illegal tobacco trade.

The searches were carried out through the ED's Guwahati Zonal Office under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The investigation covers allegations involving gutka, pan masala and other prohibited tobacco products.

Uday Chaurasia is an individual whose premises in Guwahati, Palasbari and Shillong were searched by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the investigation.

The allegations under examination centre on the suspected use of forged documents to facilitate the transportation and sale of prohibited tobacco products. The ED is also examining the alleged links between the trade and two pan masala companies.

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at six locations across two northeastern states on November 27.

The operation covered the following areas:

Guwahati, Assam: Premises linked to the investigation.

Palasbari, Assam: Locations associated with the alleged tobacco trade.

Shillong, Meghalaya: Premises connected to the investigation.

The searches were conducted by the ED's Guwahati Zonal Office as part of its investigation into suspected money laundering.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act is the legal framework under which the ED is examining the suspected proceeds and financial links associated with the alleged illegal tobacco business. Investigators are looking into allegations that forged documents were used to facilitate the movement and sale of prohibited products.

The suspected involvement of two pan masala companies is also part of the investigation. Further details about the investigation are awaited.